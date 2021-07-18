Victim in deadly Harrodsburg crash identified

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who died in a Mercer County crash has been identified.

60-year-old Johnny R. Turner died after a crash at Tapp Road Intersection in Harrodsburg.

Visitation for Turner will be held Monday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. The funeral service begins at 11:30 a.m. and burial will follow in Mill Springs National Cemetery.

Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Honor Guard Post 28.

