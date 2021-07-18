Advertisement

Victim in deadly Harrodsburg crash identified

Turner was 60-years-old.
Turner was 60-years-old.(Southern Oaks Funeral Home)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who died in a Mercer County crash has been identified.

60-year-old Johnny R. Turner died after a crash at Tapp Road Intersection in Harrodsburg.

Visitation for Turner will be held Monday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. The funeral service begins at 11:30 a.m. and burial will follow in Mill Springs National Cemetery.

Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Honor Guard Post 28.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51
Three people were taken to the hospital.
Three sent to the hospital after Lexington crash
Police say Sidney Winskey (above) was last seen on July 10 leaving her grandmother's house.
‘I just want her to come back’: Search continues for missing Knott County woman
“I’m concerned for the increasing numbers,” Tomilinson says. “It makes more work for our staff,...
Lake Cumberland District Health Department reports 70% increase of COVID-19 cases
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Gov. Beshear to hold briefing Monday on delta variant of COVID-19

Latest News

File image
Lexington Fire Department is reminding hikers about safety after dangerous rescue
File image
Lexington police investigating overnight shooting
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
If the organization raises $10,000 dollars the week of July 19th, an anonymous donor will match...
The Franklin County Humane Society aims to raise $10,000 towards new shelter