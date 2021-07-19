Advertisement

Canada to let in fully vaccinated U.S. citizens starting Aug. 9

Canada will let fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into the country starting on Aug. 9.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known. Any Canadian can fly to the U.S.

