Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Skies are mostly dry for a few

radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front has stalled just to our south and it’s allowing for some pretty nice weather to take control of most of the region. As the week wears on, our attention turns toward another system or two dropping in from the northwest, bringing an increase in storms through the upcoming weekend.

As mentioned, the current setup finds out front slowing down across the Tennessee Valley. This will keep the chance for a storm or two going across the west and southern parts of the state. Much of the region deals with a mix of sun and clouds with pretty nice temps and humidity levels for the middle of July.

Tuesday and Wednesday look seasonable with just the smallest threat for a shower or storm. We start to see a few more storms returning to the picture by Thursday and Friday as a couple systems move in from the northwest. This keeps the storm threat going for a few days.

As a matter of fact, the threat for a few storms will likely take us through the weekend and into the start of next week.

