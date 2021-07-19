Advertisement

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

The junior running back is considered one of the top running backs in the nation entering the 2021 season.(UK Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award powered by Mammoth Tech, it was announced Monday. The 85th Maxwell Award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football.

Rodriguez, a 5-11, 224-pounder from McDonough, Georgia, led the Cats in rushing in 2020 with 785 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing two games due to COVID-19 protocols. The power back had four 100-yard rushing games, including three of the final four games for which he was available, and was nearly impossible to bring down. He totaled 105 consecutive carries without being tackled behind the line of scrimmage and gained positive yardage on 116 of his 119 total attempts. He delivered a career-best 149 yards vs. Vanderbilt on Nov. 14 and led the SEC in yards per attempt at 6.6. Overall, he ranked fifth in the SEC in rushing yards per game (87.2). Rodriguez currently has 1,361 career rushing yards, good for 27th place in school history.

He also has been named preseason second-team All-Southeastern Conference by Athlon Sports, third-team All-SEC by Phil Steele and a preseason honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 1 and the three finalists on November 22.

Seven home games at Kroger Field highlight Kentucky’s 2021 football schedule. The Wildcats kick off the season on Sept. 4 against the ULM Warhawks, the first of three consecutive home games. Missouri arrives in Lexington on Sept. 11 for the first conference game of the year before Chattanooga wraps up the homestand on Sept. 18.

