Advertisement

Colts owner buys Elton John’s piano for $915,000

Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.
Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.(Source: Heritage Auctions, HA.com)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elton John’s old touring piano now has a new owner.

The Steinway Model D grand piano now belongs to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay bought the keyboard from Heritage Auctions over the weekend for a whopping $915,000.

John used the piano for nearly two decades.

He signed the words “Enjoy this as much as I have, Elton John” on the frame in permanent black ink.

This latest purchase from Irsay adds to his already extravagant collection.

He is the proud owner of handwritten lyrics from Bob Dylan, a drumhead by Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, another piano from John Lennon, a drum kit from The Beatles, a tomato soup wrapper signed by Andy Warhol and a script from the movie “Jerry Maguire.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
KSP: Teen accused of killing mother, sister escapes from Lexington jail
Three people were taken to the hospital.
Three sent to the hospital after Lexington crash
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
The high-speed chase ended in Louisville.
Teen suspect arrested in double murder case in Anderson County; victims identified
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Witnesses testify about JCPS protocol in trial of bus driver who dragged student

Latest News

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
AG Garland formally prohibits seizure of reporters’ records
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older...
Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools
New numbers released on COVID-19 breakthrough cases in Lexington
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Investors dump stocks, buy bonds as virus fears flare again