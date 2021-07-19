Advertisement

EKU alumna from Anderson Co. leaves largest single donation in university’s history

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A graduate from EKU in 1968, Karen Ann Hawkins lived a quiet life.

“Karen was a very private person and she never married,” said Dave Disponett, Hawkins’ uncle.

As a lifelong resident of Lawrenceburg and state medical worker, giving back to the Commonwealth was a big part of her life.

“She was a public servant,” EKU President Dr. David McFaddin said.

And in spite of Hawkins’ death last November at age 75, she had not yet given her biggest gift.

“Her affection for EKU was very deep. From her passwords to her computer, everything was 1968, her graduation year, or Colonels or Go Big E,” Dr. McFaddin said.

She gave $2.5 million to her alma mater, now the largest single donation in EKU’s 147-year history.

“60% of our students were either the first in their family to go to college, or a low income student. 83% have some type of financial need,” Dr. McFaddin said.

A portion of the funds will support students in Anderson County, where Karen hails from. No one saw it coming, not even her own family.

“Nobody knew she had this kind of money. Not even me and she would confide with me on everything pretty much,” Disponett said.

It will support new crops of Colonel students for years to come, from all over the state.

“From Pikeville to Paducah, there are students who are looking for opportunity,” Dr. McFaddin said.

The impact of the donation has already been felt. Three Anderson County students have received $10,000 scholarships from her fund.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
KSP: Teen accused of killing mother, sister escapes from Lexington jail
Three people were taken to the hospital.
Three sent to the hospital after Lexington crash
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
The high-speed chase ended in Louisville.
Teen suspect arrested in double murder case in Anderson County; victims identified
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Witnesses testify about JCPS protocol in trial of bus driver who dragged student

Latest News

Ky. officials looking for ideas on how to use bourbon industry’s surplus stillage
Study finds large amount of vaccine hesitancy remains in some parts of Kentucky
WATCH | Study finds large amount of vaccine hesitancy remains in some parts of Kentucky
Funeral arrangements are now set for State Representative Bam Carney.
WATCH | Funeral details for State Rep. Bam Carney announced
The state is looking for ideas on how to use a byproduct from bourbon production.
WATCH | Ky. officials looking for ideas on how to use bourbon industry’s surplus stillage
WATCH | Trends of increasing temperatures, rainfall posing challenges for Ky. farmers
WATCH | Trends of increasing temperatures, rainfall posing challenges for Ky. farmers