Funeral arrangements set for Kentucky Rep. Bam Carney

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for Kentucky Representative and former House Majority Leader Bam Carney.

The visitation is at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Taylor County High School. The funeral will be Thursday at the high school.

Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville is handling the arrangements.

Carney, 51, died on Saturday. He was discharged from the hospital in June after being treated for more than a year with a severe case of pancreatitis.

A number of Carney’s colleagues shared their memories of the former lawmaker.

Carney was first elected to represent the 51st district, which includes Taylor and Adair County, in 2009.

