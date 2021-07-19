Advertisement

Funeral details for State Rep. Bam Carney announced

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral arrangements are now set for State Representative Bam Carney.

Carney died over the weekend after battling a severe case of pancreatitis.

He represented Kentucky’s 51st district, which includes Taylor and Adair counties.

Visitation will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at Taylor County High School. His funeral is set for Thursday morning at the school.

Carney was 51 years old.

