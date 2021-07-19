Gov. Beshear holds press conference on spread of delta variant, issues new mask recommendations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are up 76% week-to-week in Kentucky. Health officials believe the delta variant is fueling the spread, mostly among those unvaccinated.

Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Monday afternoon on the variant and issued new mask recommendations.

The governor says roughly 2.4 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated, and explained those who have not gotten the injections are contributing to the spread of the delta variant. He said about 61% of Kentuckians have been vaccinated, with the highest vaccination rates among those 49 and older.

Gov. Beshear said the delta variant is showing higher rates of incidences in demographics and geographical areas where less than 50% of people are vaccinated. He has now put out a new list of recommendations.

“Vaccinated Kentuckians with jobs where you are exposed to a ton of people each day, if you work in hospitality, if you work in a restaurant, if you work in retail, and there are many more. I’m not picking on any industry. Just where the individuals come in contact with a lot of people, we are recommending at this point that you wear a mask,” Gov. Beshear said.

Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said getting the vaccine is a personal choice, but if you choose not to get vaccinated, you are putting yourself and many others at risk.

