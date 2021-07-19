Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some dry days are finally here

Most stay dry today & tomorrow
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A frontal boundary is in position south of Kentucky. It could lead to a few scattered showers & storms.

As long as the front is south of Kentucky, we will keep a chance of scattered storms around. Especially, in southern parts of the commonwealth. It will keep the chances alive for a while. Only the scattered stuff will survive!

Temperatures should return to near normal or even above it. Humidity won’t be off the charts, but certainly noticeable.

Take care of each other!

