Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some dry days are finally here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A frontal boundary is in position south of Kentucky. It could lead to a few scattered showers & storms.

As long as the front is south of Kentucky, we will keep a chance of scattered storms around. Especially, in southern parts of the commonwealth. It will keep the chances alive for a while. Only the scattered stuff will survive!

Temperatures should return to near normal or even above it. Humidity won’t be off the charts, but certainly noticeable.

Take care of each other!

