Jonesborough man facing multiple charges after setting house on fire, throwing dog inside
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL/WYMT) - A Jonesborough man is facing multiple charges after Washington County authorities responded to reports of a house fire Friday night.
According to affidavit records, authorities arrived to the scene on the 100 block of Kiser Road to discover a house engulfed in flames.
CBS affiliate WJHL reports, upon investigation, officers learned the house fire was due to arson. According to a witness, Don R. Wines, 29, “set the fire in the bathroom and threw the pet dog in a basket that was sitting in the bathroom.”
Wines’ father, who hasn’t been identified, told a neighbor Wines had previously attempted to set a fire in the basement, which was put out.
Four people in the home — including the dog — made it out without injury, the affidavit says.
The affidavit also states that the homeowner has an active order of protection against Wines.
Wines was charged with the following:
- aggravated arson
- aggravated cruelty to animals
- four counts of reckless endangerment
- aggravated child endangerment
- violation of protection order
He is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center.
Wines’ court date is scheduled for Monday, July 19 at 1:30 p.m.
