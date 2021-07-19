Advertisement

KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are learning about a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Clay County.

Clay County 911 told Kentucky State Police (KSP) about a deadly shooting outside of a home on Dripping Springs Road.

An investigation found that 50-year-old Bryan T. Hammons and 58-year-old Richard K. Webb got into a fight.

Police said Webb shot Hammons once during the fight.

Hammons was taken to Advent Health Hospital in Manchester where he died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead by the Clay County Coroner and was taken for an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

A news release said this investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Clay County Grand Jury.

