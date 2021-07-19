Advertisement

Lexington asks judges to dismiss lawsuits by fired officer

Jervis Middleton (Photo: Lexington Police Department)
Jervis Middleton (Photo: Lexington Police Department)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington is asking state and federal judges to dismiss lawsuits filed by officer Jervis Middleton who was fired in February.

In April, Middleton filed a lawsuit alleging that a culture of racial discrimination contributed to his dismissal. Middleton was fired after being accused of providing information to racial injustice protesters in Lexington.

Middleton filed a different lawsuit in March appealing his firing, saying he was repeatedly referred to as the “token” officer and pet of the police chief.

Lawyers for the city argue the city is immune from one of Middleton’s lawsuits because his actions violated a contract he entered with the city.

The city also responded to Middleton’s federal lawsuit which alleges the department has a history of giving Black officers harsher penalties than white officers. In the motion to dismiss, the city’s lawyers “deny any inference of racism from plaintiff’s depiction of the disciplinary action.”

Middleton’s lawyers responded to the city’s call for the lawsuits to be dismissed. In the response, Middleton’s lawyer argues that granting the city immunity whenever a contract is involved would “render it impossible for Officers to seek enforcement of the rights and benefits for which the contract was negotiated.”

Judges are expected to hear arguments in both cases. Court records show that dates for those hearings have not been set.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were taken to the hospital.
Three sent to the hospital after Lexington crash
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
KSP: Teen accused of killing mother, sister escapes from Lexington jail
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
Hiker rescued after fall at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary
Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51

Latest News

Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog trapped five days between two walls at a Northside home.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped 5 days between walls of Cincinnati home
Rep. Bam Carney
Funeral arrangements set for Kentucky Rep. Bam Carney
Why part of Rosemont Garden in Lexington is closed this week
The victim was taken to the hospital.
One man taken to the hospital after shooting in downtown Lexington