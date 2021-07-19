Man arrested, charged in connection with Winchester Rd. homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a November homicide investigation.

Police say 31-year-old Theodrick Tillman was arrested and charged with murder.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, officers responded to Winchester Road and Midland Place where an SUV was seen overturned in a large culvert. A man was found dead under the vehicle.

After further investigation, the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Tillman is lodged at the Franklin County Regional Jail.

Anyone with any additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

