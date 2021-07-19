Officials working large structure fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a large structure fire Monday evening.

The fire is at the 500 block of Eureka Springs Drive. We’re still working to confirm who owns the building, but it’s right on the other side of the main Lexington Ice and Recreation Center building.

We’re told the fire has been knocked down, and they’re checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but we’re told by the fire department that no civilians inside or in the area were hurt.

WKYT has received multiple tips about seeing large amounts of smoke in the area.

We have a crew at the scene and will keep you updated.

You can really get a look at some of the damage here. We’re still working to confirm who owns the building, but it’s right on the other side of the main Lexington Ice and Recreation Center building. We’re told the fire ha been knocked down, just checking for hot spots pic.twitter.com/uSk7uf7M77 — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) July 19, 2021

