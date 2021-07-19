Advertisement

Officials working large structure fire in Lexington

The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire Monday evening.
The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire Monday evening.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a large structure fire Monday evening.

The fire is at the 500 block of Eureka Springs Drive. We’re still working to confirm who owns the building, but it’s right on the other side of the main Lexington Ice and Recreation Center building.

We’re told the fire has been knocked down, and they’re checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but we’re told by the fire department that no civilians inside or in the area were hurt.

WKYT has received multiple tips about seeing large amounts of smoke in the area.

We have a crew at the scene and will keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
Three people were taken to the hospital.
Three sent to the hospital after Lexington crash
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
The high-speed chase ended in Louisville.
Teen suspect arrested in double murder case in Anderson County; victims identified
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Witnesses testify about JCPS protocol in trial of bus driver who dragged student

Latest News

Georgetown girl who lost leg in accident is running toward a goal
WATCH | Georgetown girl who lost leg in accident is running toward a goal
Ky. officials looking for ideas on how to use bourbon industry’s surplus stillage
Study finds large amount of vaccine hesitancy remains in some parts of Kentucky
WATCH | Study finds large amount of vaccine hesitancy remains in some parts of Kentucky
Funeral arrangements are now set for State Representative Bam Carney.
WATCH | Funeral details for State Rep. Bam Carney announced