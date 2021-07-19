Advertisement

One man taken to the hospital after shooting in downtown Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lexington.

Officers received a report of shots fired around 7:51 p.m. Sunday.

They arrived to E Sixth and Chestnut Streets and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say that a person may have shot the victim from inside a car.

Gwen Godbey has lived close by since the 1990s. She said she has seen violent scenes like this before, too many times. She says people like her are tired of seeing it and living near it.

“Before I came outside I heard the gunshots, kind of stood there because it sounded like it was behind it. I went out the back door and people were standing around,” said Godbey.

She said she heard 5 or 6 gunshots, and that there was blood visible on the road near the intersection. She saw the ambulance take someone away.

“They are going to have to do something to curb these shootings. They got federal money coming in. They need to start at a young age. I hear kids as young Elementary age wanting to belong to gangs and stuff.”

Police have not released the name of the victim, or any information about possible suspects.

