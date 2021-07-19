Power gets close shave, wins Barbasol Championship in 6-hole playoff

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Seamus Power won the Barbasol Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, beating J.T. Poston with a tap-in par on the sixth hole of a playoff.

Poston drove into the water that lines the right side of the par-4 18th at Keene Trace and made a bogey on the final extra hole. Power birdied the par-3 16th and the 18th in regulation for a 5-under 67, with the 34-year-old Irishman posting at 21-under 267 while Poston was squandering the lead behind him.

Poston had a double bogey on the par-5 15th after driving an inch out of bounds to the left, and followed with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th. He parred the final two holes for 70.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.