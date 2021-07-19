Advertisement

Rabid bats found in Jefferson County

This bat was found in the Prospect area of northeastern Jefferson County, the same area where three bats tested by the Kentucky Department for Public Health laboratory were found to have rabies.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public health and wildlife officials are asking the public to take precautions after three bats tested positive for rabies in Jefferson County.

During routine surveillance 18 bats were tested at the Kentucky Department for Public Health laboratory. The results came back positive for three big brown bats.

The three infected bats were found in the Prospect neighborhood. Two of them were found inside a home and the third was found outside.

If you see a bat, either dead or impaired, do not touch it and call the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness at 502-574-6650.

Metro Health will arrange for the bat to be collected and submitted for rabies testing.

