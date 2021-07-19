Shepherd’s House and Taylor Made Farm give new career opportunities in horse industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “How exciting is that? They’re getting vocational training for an industry that means more than anything for our community,” said Guy Huguelet, the Chair of Board of Directors at Shepherd’s House.

Huguelet’s passion for helping those overcoming addiction has led to a new partnership with Taylor Made Farm.

“They’re teaching these young men and women that work out here the basics, the vocational training it takes to work in the horse industry. What better place for that than the Bluegrass, the thoroughbred capital of the world?”

With the horse farm, Frank Taylor said they’ve created a 90-day program where those going through recovery at Shepherd’s House learn the skills of a groom. Then when they graduate, they’re offered a job with Taylor’s company or even one at a competing horse farm.

“The horse industry, like all industries, is struggling to get good team members working for them. Plus, the people in recovery need a second chance. A lot of them would not be hired by your average employer,” Taylor said.

It’s a chance for people to turn their lives around, the way Ashton Becker said he’s done through Shepherd’s House over the past 11 months.

“It’s not an easy program. There’s a lot of pain that comes with it.”

The journey to sobriety has been long, with plenty of ups and downs for Becker, who said he’s worked his way to an Intensive Outpatient Program with the help of the family he created through Shepherd’s House.

“The most important thing for us it to help someone else.”

Creating new lives for themselves and potentially changing the face of the horse industry across the Commonwealth.

Shepherd’s House is holding their annual fundraising event, Run for Recovery, this upcoming Saturday at Keeneland.

You can find more information about how to sign up or donate here.

