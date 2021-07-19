Advertisement

Study finds large amount of vaccine hesitancy remains in some parts of Kentucky

(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a strong hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine in some parts of Kentucky, according to a new study by the University of Washington.

That study shows a great deal of vaccine hesitancy in parts of eastern and southern Kentucky, such as in Lewis and Bell Counties but also the entire Lake Cumberland region, such as in Russell and Pulaski Counties.

Some folks tell us they think it’s important to get the vaccine, while others say they have the right to choose not to.

One man we spoke to said he wasn’t going to get the vaccine because numerous others at his workplace got it and he never did, therefore he believes he isn’t at risk.

Health leaders say as the pandemic is winding down, people don’t see the need and believe it won’t impact them. And there’s also the concern that people believe the vaccine was not tested enough.

“That FDA full approval is still out there, and millions have received it and we see that it is safe,” said Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Health leaders say they are concerned that this hesitancy could lead to another spike of cases in this region, especially heading into the fall.

