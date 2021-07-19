Advertisement

Summer heat hurting upcoming Christmas tree crop

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While Christmas is still months away, farmers say the summer heatwaves could be hurting this year’s tree crops.

Farmers Dana and Matt Furrow say they can’t believe the damage the recent heat has done to their crops.

“It’s just really a bad time to be a Christmas tree farmer, probably the worst year we’ve had,” said Matt.

“We knew there would be some damage, especially to the Grands and Nobles, but I didn’t really think the Norman firs would have top damage like that,” said Dana.

In the Pacific Northwest, where many of America’s Christmas trees are grown each year, record heat is taking a toll on next season’s crop.

“We’re sitting here watching trees that we’ve been growing for 6 plus years, every year you trim, fertilize, you have labor costs into that, and you’re watching them all die in one day,” says Dana.

They say they have already lost about half the Christmas trees they planned to sell this holiday season.

“We’re not sure how far it’s dying back yet. You can see it looks a little burnt and dehydrated, so we’re hoping there are going to be some live buds here, so it can grow out and make a new limb. We hope we can still save that tree,” said Matt.

