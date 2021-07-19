University of Kentucky participating in nationwide COVID-19 transmission study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky are joining a national study looking at how the virus spreads from person to person among vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

One group, who wants to get vaccinated, will receive their shot and then take daily nose swab tests to measure the amount of virus in their system. The group who does not want the vaccine will also take those daily tests.

From their researchers will be able to analyze transmission and spread over the next five months.

“But by doing this we will be able to tell if there is a difference between those who are vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated,” Dr. Richard Greenberg said.

Officials say as cases rise and the Delta variant becomes more prominent across the county, a study like this could answer many questions for health officials about what kind of recommendations they give.

The university is looking for roughly 12,000 volunteers nationally and as many as they can get from Kentucky. You do have to be between the ages of 18-29 who have not had a vaccine shot or tested positive for COVID-19 in the past to participate in this paid study.

If you want more information or would like to sign up, click here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.