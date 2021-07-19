Advertisement

University of Kentucky participating in nationwide COVID-19 transmission study

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky are joining a national study looking at how the virus spreads from person to person among vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

One group, who wants to get vaccinated, will receive their shot and then take daily nose swab tests to measure the amount of virus in their system. The group who does not want the vaccine will also take those daily tests.

From their researchers will be able to analyze transmission and spread over the next five months.

“But by doing this we will be able to tell if there is a difference between those who are vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated,” Dr. Richard Greenberg said.

Officials say as cases rise and the Delta variant becomes more prominent across the county, a study like this could answer many questions for health officials about what kind of recommendations they give.

The university is looking for roughly 12,000 volunteers nationally and as many as they can get from Kentucky. You do have to be between the ages of 18-29 who have not had a vaccine shot or tested positive for COVID-19 in the past to participate in this paid study.

If you want more information or would like to sign up, click here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
KSP: Teen accused of killing mother, sister escapes from Lexington jail
Three people were taken to the hospital.
Three sent to the hospital after Lexington crash
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
The high-speed chase ended in Louisville.
Teen suspect arrested in double murder case in Anderson County; victims identified
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Witnesses testify about JCPS protocol in trial of bus driver who dragged student

Latest News

New numbers released on COVID-19 breakthrough cases in Lexington
Lisa Fath and Lola Giroux Little Miss Kentucky Pageant
Lisa Fath and Lola Giroux Little Miss Kentucky Pageant
Most stay dry today & tomorrow
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some dry days are finally here
Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog trapped five days between two walls at a Northside home.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped 5 days between walls of Cincinnati home