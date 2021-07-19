Advertisement

Video shows dramatic rescue of unconscious driver trapped in sinking car

By WJXT staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (WJXT) – The dramatic rescue of an unconscious driver was caught on camera in Florida.

Video from Thursday shows a captain and deputy with the Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Office saving the man, who had suffered a medical emergency and was trapped in a car that was slowly sinking in a pond.

Deputy David Little is seen trying to climb through the trunk of the sinking car. Capt. Tres Edenfield tries to smash the window in hopes of getting to the unconscious driver.

Edenfield yells and jumps out of the water, trying to get the attention of the unresponsive man.

Edenfield and Little then tug on the car and pull it closer to shore.

“I heard a noise, and I thought, ‘What was that?’” Edenfield said. “I don’t know if it’s a short in the vehicle that caused the doors to unlock. I don’t know what happened.

“I pulled the door – and I had pulled the doors while we were out in the water – I pulled the door, and the door came open. The gentleman was incoherent at best. I think he was starting to come out of something, and I gave him a slight sternum rub.”

Edenfield kept the driver calm. He said the man, who was the only person in the vehicle, had a medical episode before he ended up in the pond.

The sheriff’s office said the driver has made a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
KSP: Teen accused of killing mother, sister escapes from Lexington jail
Three people were taken to the hospital.
Three sent to the hospital after Lexington crash
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
The high-speed chase ended in Louisville.
Teen suspect arrested in double murder case in Anderson County; victims identified
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Witnesses testify about JCPS protocol in trial of bus driver who dragged student

Latest News

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
AG Garland formally prohibits seizure of reporters’ records
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older...
Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools
New numbers released on COVID-19 breakthrough cases in Lexington
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Investors dump stocks, buy bonds as virus fears flare again