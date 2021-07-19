Advertisement

Why part of Rosemont Garden in Lexington is closed this week

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major road project in Lexington is impacting another street.

The westbound lane of Rosemont Garden will be blocked starting Monday.

The closure will be between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. for two to four days.

The city said the closure is necessary to allow Columbia Gas to install a new gas line under the road.

The construction schedule for the Clays Mill Road widening project was also a factor in the daytime closure decision, according to the city.

Both Reed Lane and Lafayette Parkway can be used as detours, but the city is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

