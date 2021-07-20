Advertisement

ATV driver who shot at a home arrested in Floyd County

Video surveillance shows a man, later identified as Tannon Keathley, shooting toward a home in...
Video surveillance shows a man, later identified as Tannon Keathley, shooting toward a home in the Langley community Monday.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 7/20 10:45 p.m.:

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Tannon Keathley was found and arrested in the Printer community of Floyd County.

Keathley has been charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Original Story 7/19:

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was caught on camera shooting toward a home in the Langley community Monday.

Video footage from a home surveillance system shows an ATV driving on Maple Street, stopping in front of a home, and shooting a gun back toward another nearby home before driving away.

Sheriff John Hunt said the person in the video has been identified as Tannon Keathley, who has a history with the family in the home and reportedly threatened them recently. Hunt said the threats were in relation to a dispute over a child living or staying in the home.

After the shot was reported Monday, a post was made on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, asking the community for help in identifying the shooter. Now, Hunt said, the office needs the community to be vigilant in reporting any potential sightings or known whereabouts of Keathley, to give the community a little peace of mind.

If you see Keathley, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 886-6711.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Tuesday morning on Lancelot Lane, near Lansdowne Drive and Wilson Downing Road.
‘Awful’: 13-year-old facing manslaughter charge in shooting of other teen in Lexington
Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six
Michael Redmon
Woman’s skin deteriorating, sticking to truck seat after being left for days; husband arrested
Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II submitted his resignation to the...
Kentucky State University president resigns; Beshear requests independent review of KSU’s finances
A plane made an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.
Plane makes emergency landing on Mountain Parkway

Latest News

COVID-19 cases are rising across the commonwealth and the country.
COVID-19 hospitalizations going up in Kentucky; majority are unvaccinated
As we’ve noticed over the last few days, hazy skies have increased across the Commonwealth....
Smoke from western wildfires brings thick haze to Kentucky skies
Madison County recently moved from yellow to orange on the state’s COVID-19 map.
Madison County seeing rise in COVID-19 cases
Wednesday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Cold Front Moves In
A railroad train derailed on Tuesday evening in Colesburg.
Train derails in Hardin County; several cars fall into creek