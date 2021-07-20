Business owners prepare for the start of Lexington Restaurant Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Restaurant Week is back this year, and it starts in two days.

The highly anticipated event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but after 15 long months, restaurant owners are more than ready to welcome patrons back with some pretty sweet deals.

The event is hosting many well-known chefs and owners, all to kick off the week of good deals at some of your favorite restaurants across the city.

Restaurants have gone from closing dining rooms completely, to being open at limited capacity and during limited hours, to now being open at full capacity. But, they’re facing a new struggle of finding employees.

Restaurant week is a way for owners to fill their dining rooms, and a way for you to enjoy your favorite meals, all while supporting local businesses.

“I think everyone’s said this before, but I think the experience has really been to figure out your business and pivot and make turns and try to accommodate what you have available, or whatever the new rules are,” said Betsy Borland with East End Tap and Table.

Restaurant week officially starts July 22 and runs through August 1. You can find more details here.

