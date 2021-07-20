Cats, Ohio State to play in Las Vegas
Teams will play in CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky and Ohio State will play in the 2021 CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, it was announced on Tuesday.
This will be the third time the venue has hosted the annual event. The game, along with North Carolina - UCLA is set for Dec. 18.
The Cats are 3-4 in the CBS Sports Classic. UK faced the Buckeyes in the same event in 2019 at T-Mobile Arena.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.