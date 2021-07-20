Cats, Ohio State to play in Las Vegas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky and Ohio State will play in the 2021 CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, it was announced on Tuesday.

This will be the third time the venue has hosted the annual event. The game, along with North Carolina - UCLA is set for Dec. 18.

The Cats are 3-4 in the CBS Sports Classic. UK faced the Buckeyes in the same event in 2019 at T-Mobile Arena.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.