Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps Continue

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps continue to climb today as we see mainly dry weather across the Commonwealth. As we go into the second half of the week, we start to focus on a couple of systems dropping in here from the northwest. This setup will then keep a few storms around into your weekend.

Temps today are deep into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, with many areas still struggling to hit the normal high. We may also see a spotty storm or two popping, especially in the south.

A cold front drops in late Wednesday and may touch off a scattered shower or thunderstorm along the boundary.

That brings another shot of pleasant air into central and eastern Kentucky for Thursday and Friday.

The threat for scattered storms returns for the weekend as temps surge into the 85-90 degree range.

