Crews on scene of deadly crash in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Bell County.

Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook they are on scene at a deadly crash.

It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 1595 and Highway 190 in the Frakes community.

The post states the Bell County Coroner has been called to the scene.

No additional information is being released right now.

We are working to confirm additional information.

