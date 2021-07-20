Advertisement

Crews on scene of deadly crash in Bell County

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Bell County.

Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook they are on scene at a deadly crash.

It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 1595 and Highway 190 in the Frakes community.

The post states the Bell County Coroner has been called to the scene.

No additional information is being released right now.

We are working to confirm additional information.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear holds press conference on spread of delta variant, issues new mask recommendations
The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire Monday evening.
Fire damages second rink at Lexington Ice Center
The victim was taken to the hospital.
One man taken to the hospital after shooting in downtown Lexington
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Witnesses testify about JCPS protocol in trial of bus driver who dragged student

Latest News

Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II submitted his resignation to the...
Kentucky State University president resigns
Showers will hold off
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers will holf off
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry weather sticks around
A plane made an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.
Plane makes emergency landing on Mountain Parkway