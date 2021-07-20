FBI releases photos of suspected Lexington bank robber

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting our first look at a man suspected of robbing a Lexington bank.

Take a look at these pictures from FBI Louisville:

#WANTED Today at approximately 3:00pm, the individual below (tall thin white male) robbed Traditional Bank located at 3353 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, KY. If you have any info, call the #FBI at 502-263-6000 or @lexkypolice at 859-258-3600. pic.twitter.com/N1ULTKEfm1 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) July 20, 2021

Police say around 3 Monday afternoon, the man robbed Traditional Bank on Tates Creek Road.

They say the suspect did not show any weapons.

If anyone has any information on the robbery, you’re asked to call Lexington police or FBI Louisville.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.