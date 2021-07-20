FBI releases photos of suspected Lexington bank robber
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting our first look at a man suspected of robbing a Lexington bank.
Take a look at these pictures from FBI Louisville:
Police say around 3 Monday afternoon, the man robbed Traditional Bank on Tates Creek Road.
They say the suspect did not show any weapons.
If anyone has any information on the robbery, you’re asked to call Lexington police or FBI Louisville.
