Advertisement

Former NKY mayor killed in Covington motorcycle crash

Donald Jobe, the former mayor of Bromley, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Covington on...
Donald Jobe, the former mayor of Bromley, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Covington on Monday night.
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed Monday in a crash in Covington as the former mayor of Bromley.

Donald Jobe, 39, died at the scene of the crash on KY-17 in the area of Pioneer Park around 8:40 p.m., the Covington Police Department said in a news release.

Police say their investigation found that driver turned north out of Pioneer Park and into the southbound lanes of KY-17.

The vehicle drove a short distance in the wrong direction before hitting Jobe’s motorcycle, police said.

PREVIOUS | At least one dead in Covington crash

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Jobe, who was Bromley’s fire chief, was set to go to trial in September for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of public funds, according to Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Indictment: Former NKY mayor and fire chief stole thousands, bought gaming computer parts

He was facing charges of abuse of public trust for stealing up to $10,000, tampering with evidence and public records, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Jobe resigned as mayor in August 2017, about six months after search warrants were executed at his home. He remained in his position as the city’s fire chief until his arrest in October 2018.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear holds press conference on spread of delta variant, issues new mask recommendations
The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire Monday evening.
Fire damages second rink at Lexington Ice Center
New numbers released on COVID-19 breakthrough cases in Lexington
The victim was taken to the hospital.
One man taken to the hospital after shooting in downtown Lexington

Latest News

Feds, West Virginian on verge of January 6th plea deal
Feds, West Virginian on verge of January 6th plea deal
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps Continue
Dating back to late May, detectives began investigating several crimes in Franklin County...
Seven arrested in connection with string of catalytic converter thefts
It happened Tuesday morning on Lancelot Lane, near Lansdowne Drive and Wilson Downing Road.
‘Awful’: Deadly shooting under investigation on Lancelot Lane in Lexington