Investigation continues into large fire at Lexington Ice Center

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of Lexington Ice Center was destroyed in a large fire Monday night.

The smoke could be seen filling the sky throughout Lexington.

Dozens of firefighters spent hours checking for hot spots, ensuring all flames were put out, but the investigation of what caused it is just beginning.

Tuesday morning, Lexington Ice Center General Manager Dennis Hyde took in the destruction of a place he’s worked at for 32 years. Hyde says, thankfully, the fire didn’t spread to the main building.

Still, the rink will have to be completely rebuilt.

Hyde says it’s not the first time they’ve faced difficulties though. He says a tornado took off part of the roof in the 80s and the rink was previously vandalized.

“And we came back stronger after that,” Hyde said. “So, you know, our prayer is that we will you know we’ll come back you know stronger after this episode too.”

Hyde says this coming season they will have to squeeze more people into the main rink. He hopes it won’t take longer than one season to get this rink rebuilt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

