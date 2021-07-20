Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry weather sticks around

Showers will holf off
Showers will holf off(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will remain on the drier side.

We are in a pretty normal stretch for summertime in Kentucky. Daytime highs will be around average and precipitation will be non-existent for many of you. It looks like the lingering chance of showers for southern & eastern Kentucky will be the only chance worth talking about. If you actually see some rain, please let me know because it will be hard to squeeze much out of the current setup.

The next best chance of rain will not arrive until later this week. During that time, we will see some showers develop. Overall, we are pretty dry even with those rain chances thrown into the mix.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear holds press conference on spread of delta variant, issues new mask recommendations
The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire Monday evening.
Fire damages second rink at Lexington Ice Center
The victim was taken to the hospital.
One man taken to the hospital after shooting in downtown Lexington
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Witnesses testify about JCPS protocol in trial of bus driver who dragged student

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Skies are mostly dry for a few
Most stay dry today & tomorrow
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some dry days are finally here
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
(Pixabay)
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Drier pattern returns to the forecast