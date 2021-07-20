Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry weather sticks around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will remain on the drier side.

We are in a pretty normal stretch for summertime in Kentucky. Daytime highs will be around average and precipitation will be non-existent for many of you. It looks like the lingering chance of showers for southern & eastern Kentucky will be the only chance worth talking about. If you actually see some rain, please let me know because it will be hard to squeeze much out of the current setup.

The next best chance of rain will not arrive until later this week. During that time, we will see some showers develop. Overall, we are pretty dry even with those rain chances thrown into the mix.

Take care of each other!

