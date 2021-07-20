Kentucky Newsmakers 7/18: Rufus Friday with Hope Center; Dr. Candace Coyle from BGCAPP; Ron Hink with Bechtel Parsons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Rufus Friday with the Hope Center, Dr. Candace Coyle from Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant and Ron Hink, the project manager for Bechtel Parsons.

The Hope Center in Lexington is under new leadership. Lexington has dealt with homelessness and addiction issues for decades, and in 1993, the Hope Center opened a shelter and has expanded its programs over the years as needs have grown.

You may know Rufus Friday as the former publisher of the Lexington Herald-Leader or his time at KCTS. Now, he’s in charge at The Hope Center and we welcome him to Kentucky Newsmakers this week.

Word came this week that the first M55 rockets containing VX nerve agent have been destroyed at the Blue Grass Army Depot. There are nearly 18,000 rockets there containing a substance that results in a deadly agent when activated.

The rockets have been rusting away in bunkers for decades and the public has known about it since the 1980s. It’s been a saga ever since of public activism, battles that went from city halls to Congress, and finally a plan to get the job done in recent years.

Joining us with an update is Dr. Candace Coyle from Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant and Ron Hink, the project manager for Bechtel Parsons, the major contractor on the massive project.

