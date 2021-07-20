Advertisement

Kentucky reports first day with over 1K new COVID-19 cases in months

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 471,669 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.71% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 217 are in kids 18 or younger.

This marks the highest single-day case number since March 11, which was 1,211. The last day we had more than 1,000 was April 7, which was 1,028.

There were three new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday, which brings the state total to 7,304.

As of Tuesday, 347 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 112 are in the ICU, and 44 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,250,973 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear holds press conference on spread of delta variant, issues new mask recommendations
It happened Tuesday morning on Lancelot Lane, near Lansdowne Drive and Wilson Downing Road.
‘Awful’: 13-year-old facing manslaughter charge in shooting of other teen in Lexington
The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire Monday evening.
Fire damages second rink at Lexington Ice Center
A plane made an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.
Plane makes emergency landing on Mountain Parkway

Latest News

Restaurant owners say they’re finally seeing a true end to this difficult year.
Business owners prepare for the start of Lexington Restaurant Week
Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six
ISAIAH JACKSON
Jackson invited to NBA Draft Green Room
Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) celebrates with tight end Justin Rigg (83) after catching...
Upshaw suffers injury, out indefinitely