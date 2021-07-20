Advertisement

Kentucky State University president resigns

Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II submitted his resignation to the...
Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II submitted his resignation to the board of regents, effective immediately, at a Tuesday morning meeting of the board of regents.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II has resigned.

Brown submitted his resignation to the board of regents, effective immediately, at a Tuesday morning meeting.

The board immediately went into closed session Tuesday morning for two items, one discussing “litigation”, and the other, a matter discussing either the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of a personnel member.

After the closed session, Brown announced his resignation, which the board unanimously accepted, with two absences.

Brown’s resignation comes amid several lawsuits. Some board members have gone to the governor’s office with budget concerns.

The board also voted unanimously, with two absences, to appoint Clara Ross Stamps as the acting president, who has been with the university since 2017. She says that progress is what she wants to focus on and building a better Kentucky State University.

“Let me just say this, that I truly understand the strength of Kentucky State University,” Ross Stamps said. “It is the people, our students, our alumni, our faculty, our staff, and our students, and all of those people who love and respect Kentucky State University.”

The board also appointed Gregory Rush as the new CFO and tabled a motion to hire an external auditor to take a look at the current financial situation of the university.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear holds press conference on spread of delta variant, issues new mask recommendations
The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire Monday evening.
Fire damages second rink at Lexington Ice Center
The victim was taken to the hospital.
One man taken to the hospital after shooting in downtown Lexington
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Witnesses testify about JCPS protocol in trial of bus driver who dragged student

Latest News

Dozens of firefighters spent hours checking for hot spots, ensuring all flames were put out,...
Investigation continues into large fire at Lexington Ice Center
Crews on scene of deadly crash in Bell County
Showers will hold off
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers will holf off
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry weather sticks around