‘Awful’: Deadly shooting under investigation on Lancelot Lane in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in Lexington.

There has been a heavy police presence in the area of Lancelot Lane since just before 11 Tuesday morning. The coroner’s van is also at the scene.

We’re working to learn exactly what happened, but we’ve seen a crowd gather in front of one house and our crew at the scene reports hearing crying, yelling, even screaming.

One woman we talked with didn’t want to go on camera, but she described the scene as “awful.”

“It’s so sad and I feel so sorry for the family,” the woman said. “You just don’t expect something to happen so early in, well, any time of the day, but this early in the morning.”

Police have been knocking on doors in the neighborhood, trying to get information from neighbors.

No other details about what happened are available right now, but we’ll keep you updated.

