Plea agreement hearing delayed for former UK student involved in Capitol riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WKYT) - The hearing for a former University of Kentucky student charged in the US Capitol riot has been delayed.

Gracyn Courtright is accused of entering the US Capitol and taking a sign near the Senate chambers.

She is from West Virginia and was a UK student at the time of the riot.

Courtright faces four federal charges.

Her change of plea hearing was pushed back to next month.

