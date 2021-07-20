Advertisement

Plea agreement hearing delayed for former UK student involved in Capitol riot

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WKYT) - The hearing for a former University of Kentucky student charged in the US Capitol riot has been delayed.

PREVIOUS: Plea agreement hearing set for W.Va. woman involved in Capitol riot

Gracyn Courtright is accused of entering the US Capitol and taking a sign near the Senate chambers.

She is from West Virginia and was a UK student at the time of the riot.

Courtright faces four federal charges.

Her change of plea hearing was pushed back to next month.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear holds press conference on spread of delta variant, issues new mask recommendations
The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire Monday evening.
Fire damages second rink at Lexington Ice Center
New numbers released on COVID-19 breakthrough cases in Lexington
The victim was taken to the hospital.
One man taken to the hospital after shooting in downtown Lexington

Latest News

It happened Tuesday morning on Lancelot Lane, near Lansdowne Drive and Wilson Downing Road.
‘Awful’: Deadly shooting under investigation on Lancelot Lane in Lexington
Police say around 3 Monday afternoon, the man robbed Traditional Bank on Tates Creek Road.
FBI releases photos of suspected Lexington bank robber
Health leaders in Corbin and the Whitley County area are dealing with new cases, contact...
Health dept. urges vaccinations as Whitley County goes into COVID-19 red zone
Dozens of firefighters spent hours checking for hot spots, ensuring all flames were put out,...
Investigation continues into large fire at Lexington Ice Center