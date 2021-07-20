Advertisement

Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New toxicology results show a Madison County woman had alcohol and drugs in her system at the time of a deadly wrong-way crash on I-75.

Investigators say Jamaica Caudill’s blood alcohol level was .205. The report also shows she had meth and pain killers in her system.

Police say Caudill was going the wrong way on I-75 last month when she crashed head-on with another car. An Owen County mother, Catherine Greene, and her four children were killed.

Caudill also died in the crash.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear holds press conference on spread of delta variant, issues new mask recommendations
It happened Tuesday morning on Lancelot Lane, near Lansdowne Drive and Wilson Downing Road.
‘Awful’: 13-year-old facing manslaughter charge in shooting of other teen in Lexington
The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire Monday evening.
Fire damages second rink at Lexington Ice Center
A plane made an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.
Plane makes emergency landing on Mountain Parkway

Latest News

Restaurant owners say they’re finally seeing a true end to this difficult year.
Business owners prepare for the start of Lexington Restaurant Week
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Kentucky reports first day with over 1K new COVID-19 cases in months
ISAIAH JACKSON
Jackson invited to NBA Draft Green Room
Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) celebrates with tight end Justin Rigg (83) after catching...
Upshaw suffers injury, out indefinitely