Rowan County Police asking for assistance in searching for missing woman

Rachel Sparks was last seen on Saturday, July 17.
(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Department are asking the community for help in finding a missing woman.

The woman missing is Rachel Sparks, 28, she was last seen at her parents home on Saturday, July 17.

She was last seen driving a white Lexus.

If you know her whereabouts or have any information regarding this individual please contact Rowan County Sheriff through the Morehead dispatch center at 606-784-7511.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

