Seven arrested in connection with string of catalytic converter thefts

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Seven people have been arrested in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Franklin County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the seven people are facing charges for various crimes including catalytic converter thefts, armed trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property and organized crime.

Dating back to late May, detectives began investigating several crimes in Franklin County ranging from burglary, catalytic converter thefts and trafficking in controlled substances. As the case developed, the sheriff’s office says it was found that all the cases involved numerous suspects in many different aspects.

The sheriff’s office says multiple search warrants were executed in the Bald Knob area where thousands of dollars in stolen property were recovered. At one location, a stolen Jeep and tractor, that had been previously reported stolen, along with approximately 130 grams of suspected crystal meth.

The sheriff’s office says the drugs were found in a safe alongside numerous pistols and rifles. Another location was searched and a stolen ATV and numerous chainsaws, stolen liquor and other items were recovered.

At another location, a number of stolen catalytic converters were recovered, two of which are believed to be the ones that were reported stolen over the Memorial Day holiday from Stigers Truck Sales.

The sheriff’s office says members of this same group are also suspected of stealing converters from the Neil Huffman dealership and the state motor pool on Wilkinson Blvd. We’re told the damage to these vehicles would be in excess of $50,000.

The sheriff’s office says members of this group profited from catalytic converter thefts, numerous burglaries and thefts across the county.

