Advertisement

Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 8 say that a small plane was forced to land on the Mountain Parkway due to engine issues.

The plane landed near the Quillen Chapel Road Exit. Troopers say the road was not shut down and crews were in the process of moving the plane, but could not provide additional details.

KSP was assisted on the scene by the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office, Wolfe County Volunteer Fire, and Wolfe County Dispatch.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
Three people were taken to the hospital.
Three sent to the hospital after Lexington crash
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear holds press conference on spread of delta variant, issues new mask recommendations
The high-speed chase ended in Louisville.
Teen suspect arrested in double murder case in Anderson County; victims identified
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky

Latest News

WKYT's follow the story of Georgetown girl who lost leg after a lawnmower accident.
Young Georgetown runner focused on 2024 Paralympics
The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire Monday evening.
Fire damages second rink at Lexington Ice Center
Georgetown girl who lost leg in accident is running toward a goal
WATCH | Georgetown girl who lost leg in accident is running toward a goal
Ky. officials looking for ideas on how to use bourbon industry’s surplus stillage