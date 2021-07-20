Upshaw suffers injury, out indefinitely

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw has suffered a preseason injury and is out indefinitely.

At SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama, Mark Stoops said his injury suffered in summer conditioning could be season-ending. Stoops did not provide specifics on the injury.

“Traditionally speaking, that is a season-ending injury, but we’ll see and we need to confirm that,” said Stoops to reporters in Hoover on Tuesday.

Upshaw finished with 16 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns last season and proved to be a reliable threat in the passing game. Brenden Bates and Justin Rigg will have to fill the void left by Upshaw and the Wildcats could also utilize prized freshman Jordan Dingle from Bowling Green.

