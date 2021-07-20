Advertisement

Upshaw suffers injury, out indefinitely

Mark Stoops said his injury suffered in summer conditioning could be season-ending.
Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) celebrates with tight end Justin Rigg (83) after catching...
Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) celebrates with tight end Justin Rigg (83) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw has suffered a preseason injury and is out indefinitely.

At SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama, Mark Stoops said his injury suffered in summer conditioning could be season-ending. Stoops did not provide specifics on the injury.

“Traditionally speaking, that is a season-ending injury, but we’ll see and we need to confirm that,” said Stoops to reporters in Hoover on Tuesday.

Upshaw finished with 16 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns last season and proved to be a reliable threat in the passing game. Brenden Bates and Justin Rigg will have to fill the void left by Upshaw and the Wildcats could also utilize prized freshman Jordan Dingle from Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

