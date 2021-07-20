Advertisement

Woman’s skin deteriorating, sticking to truck seat after being left for days; husband arrested

Michael Redmon
Michael Redmon(Franklin Co. Regional Jail)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man in Franklin County was arrested and charged in connection with a criminal abuse case.

According to an arrest citation, the victim, Sherrie Redmon, told law enforcement her husband and caretaker, Michael Redmon, left her in a pickup truck since Monday, July 12 when she asked to be taken to the hospital.

The arrest citation says she asked for help from the truck several times, but Michael refused to take her to the hospital until Saturday, July 17.

When she arrived at the hospital, a nurse told deputies they had to call Frankfort EMS for a medical lift assist. When EMS started helping Sherrie, they noticed she was sticking to the seat of the truck and stated she was covered in feces and urine.

The sheriff’s department says she also had numerous sores and places where her skin was deteriorating.

Michael was charged with first degree criminal abuse.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear holds press conference on spread of delta variant, issues new mask recommendations
It happened Tuesday morning on Lancelot Lane, near Lansdowne Drive and Wilson Downing Road.
‘Awful’: 13-year-old facing manslaughter charge in shooting of other teen in Lexington
The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire Monday evening.
Fire damages second rink at Lexington Ice Center
A plane made an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.
Plane makes emergency landing on Mountain Parkway

Latest News

Restaurant owners say they’re finally seeing a true end to this difficult year.
Business owners prepare for the start of Lexington Restaurant Week
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Kentucky reports first day with over 1K new COVID-19 cases in months
Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six
ISAIAH JACKSON
Jackson invited to NBA Draft Green Room
Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) celebrates with tight end Justin Rigg (83) after catching...
Upshaw suffers injury, out indefinitely