Ally Blake’s Forecast | Cold Front Moves In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! Today’s forecast will start off foggy and slightly smoky before seeing mostly dry skies and a cold front with increased moisture before pleasant air moves in... yep we will literally see it all people!

It is Wednesday, July 21 and temps are in the upper 60s with light humidity. Fog is also present across the region mostly in the valleys so be mindful of that this morning. Throughout the day we will gradually warm up into the mid-80s with mostly dry conditions. A cold front will move on in throughout the day and this will give us a small chance for showers to develop, but I really do think that most of us won’t see a thing. The good news is that this will bring in some more comfortable air into the weekend.

Tomorrow will stay dry with temps in the low 60s and with partly cloudy skies, we should top out in the low 80s. Once we dive into the weekend temperatures kick it up a notch to where we should be for this time of year in the mid-to-upper 80s. While temperatures increase, so will rain chances. Afternoon summer showers and storms will bubble up into next week. Into next week this pattern continues!

I hope you all have a great day:)

