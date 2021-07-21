Amy McGrath now teaching at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amy McGrath is now teaching at the University of Kentucky.

The former U.S. House and Senate candidate is joining the Patterson School of Diplomacy.

She’s teaching a course in national security policy this fall.

The retired Marine fighter pilot was defeated in her 2020 challenge of Senator Mitch McConnell.

The race followed her Kentucky 6th district loss in 2018 to Congressman Andy Barr.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.