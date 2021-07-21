Advertisement

Bucks’ 50-year wait ends with a title behind 50 from Giannis

Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds up the MVP trophy after defeating the...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds up the MVP trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points - and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the series 4-2. It was the third game this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo, a dominant performance that in just his first appearance takes its place among some of the game’s greats.

He shot 16 for 25 from the field and made 17-of-19 free throws.

