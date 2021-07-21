Advertisement

Cameron announces Kentucky’s potential share of massive opioid lawsuits settlement

A settlement over thousands of lawsuits filed nationwide against major drug makers and distributors has been reached. The companies are expected to pay $26 billion and Kentucky will get a large chunk of the money.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The fight against the drug epidemic in Kentucky will soon get a major financial boost.

A settlement over thousands of lawsuits filed nationwide against major drug makers and distributors has been reached. The companies are expected to pay $26 billion and Kentucky will get a large chunk of the money.

MORE: EXPLAINER: $26B opioid settlement big step, but not the end

Attorney General Daniel Cameron detailed the settlement in news conference this afternoon:

We’re told Kentucky could see the money start to flow in by April of next year. Cameron says the state could get more than $460 million.

The deal isn’t finalized yet. Cameron’s office has 30 days to review the terms and conditions. Then, counties and cities will have a chance to look it over.

Cameron says all of the money will be sent in phases over the next several years.

He says he’s optimistic this settlement will go forward and Kentucky will receive the maximum payment.

“The settlement has been long and hard-fought, but we have remained committed to ensuring that the companies are held accountable and let the Commonwealth receives its share,” Cameron said.

Cameron says the majority of this money would go to opioid treatment and prevention programs. He says the money would come in phases over the next 18 years.

