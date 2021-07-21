Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice Weather Rolls On

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Smoky skies have been common across the region over the past few days and this looks to continue for a while longer. This comes as mainly dry conditions and comfy air takes control. As I look down the weather road, there’s the chance for some summer heat to finally build in around here. Is that a mirage or will this summer of tame temps pull the rug out from underneath it?

Hazy and smoky skies will be common today as the smoke from the western wildfires gets pushed all the way into the Atlantic. The smoke model for today is picking up on some expansive smoke in our region.

We do have a weak cold front out there today, bringing a tiny storm chance. Comfy air takes hold and takes us through Thursday and Friday, especially across central and eastern Kentucky.

Temps surge this weekend toward more typical summer levels and this will be complete with a few isolated storms. Storms do look to increase by early next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.