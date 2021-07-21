Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice Weather Rolls On

smoke
smoke(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Smoky skies have been common across the region over the past few days and this looks to continue for a while longer. This comes as mainly dry conditions and comfy air takes control. As I look down the weather road, there’s the chance for some summer heat to finally build in around here. Is that a mirage or will this summer of tame temps pull the rug out from underneath it?

Hazy and smoky skies will be common today as the smoke from the western wildfires gets pushed all the way into the Atlantic. The smoke model for today is picking up on some expansive smoke in our region.

We do have a weak cold front out there today, bringing a tiny storm chance. Comfy air takes hold and takes us through Thursday and Friday, especially across central and eastern Kentucky.

Temps surge this weekend toward more typical summer levels and this will be complete with a few isolated storms. Storms do look to increase by early next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Tuesday morning on Lancelot Lane, near Lansdowne Drive and Wilson Downing Road.
‘Awful’: 13-year-old facing manslaughter charge in shooting of other teen in Lexington
Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six
Michael Redmon
Woman’s skin deteriorating, sticking to truck seat after being left for days; husband arrested
Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II submitted his resignation to the...
Kentucky State University president resigns; Beshear requests independent review of KSU’s finances
A plane made an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.
Plane makes emergency landing on Mountain Parkway

Latest News

Wednesday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Cold Front Moves In
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps Continue
Showers will hold off
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers will holf off
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry weather sticks around