Chris Rodriguez named to Doak Walker Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior running back Chris Rodriguez has been named to the Doak Walker Watch list.

The award is given annually to the nation’s top running back. He led the Wildcats in rushing last season with 785 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing two games due to COVID-19 protocols. The power back had four 100-yard rushing games, including three of the final four games for which he was available, and was nearly impossible to bring down.

He totaled 105 consecutive carries without being tackled behind the line of scrimmage and gained positive yardage on 116 of his 119 total attempts.

He is also on the Maxwell Award Watch List for the nation’s outstanding player in college football and has been named preseason second-team All-SEC by Athlon Sports, third-team All-SEC by Phil Steele and a preseason honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.